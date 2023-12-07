Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video, teaser

Fallout: Prime Video Debuts New Teaser During The Game Awards

With the series hitting screens in April 2024, Prime Video debuted a new teaser for its series adaptation of Fallout during The Game Awards.

Even after getting a pretty impressive rollout during CCXP 2023, EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' (along with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) Fallout wasn't going to miss a chance to make a big impact during Thursday night's The Game Awards. Because with still a few months to go, how would it hurt to maybe drop a new teaser – one that kicks off with a very suave-looking Walton Goggins before the madness begins? It's nice to know that great minds think alike because that's exactly what we got…

With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan directing the first three episodes, the series stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. In addition, Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks join Nolan and Joy as executive producers. Set to hit screens on April 12, 2024, here's a look at the preview for Prime Video's Fallout which was released during Thursday night's The Game Awards – followed by a look back at the teaser trailer:

And here's a look at Galaxy News broadcasting live with an exclusive look at the next generation of apocalypse-proof, purpose-built luxury housing – sponsored by our friends at Vault-Tec:

Checking in with Lex Fridman's podcast late last year, Howard had some interesting things to share about previous pitches to adapt the popular video game franchise, as well as what viewers can expect story-wise from the series. When it comes to previous attempts to bring the video game franchise's story to live-action life, Howard explained how most of the approaches focused on adapting what already existed. And that just wasn't a direction that excited him. "When people wanted to make a movie, they wanted to tell the story of 'Fallout 3' or tell the story of 'Fallout 4,' and it was meh," Howard shared.

When it came to Nolan & Joy's approach, it was more about universe-building than redoing what's been done, with Howard adding, "For this [Amazon series], it was, 'Hey, let's do something that exists within the world of Fallout.'" The legendary game designer elaborated on what he was looking for, continuing, "It's not retelling a game story. It's basically an area of the map. Let's tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn't break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn't a retelling of the games." He elaborated, "[It] exists in the same world but is its own unique thing, so it adds to it. While also, people who haven't played the games, who can't experience how crazy cool Fallout is, can watch the series."

In "Beyond the Game: Fallout," a number of familiar faces discuss how the video game felt like it was meant to be adapted but took a long journey to get to where it is now. But make sure to check out a few moments with series director Nolan toward the end, with a look at one of the set locations in the background and a couple of easter eggs along the way:

