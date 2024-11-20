Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy, hulu

Family Guy Holiday Special Preview Clip: Peter's Jesus-Level Dilemma

Hitting Hulu screens on November 25th, here's a sneak preview clip from the Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy."

If you're a fan of Family Guy, then the holiday seasons have been pretty good to you. In October, Hulu unleashed the exclusive Glen Powell (Twisters)-starring Family Guy Halloween Special – and in five days, it's all about the Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy." Set to hit streaming screens on November 25th, the animated special sees Peter attempting to recover Lois' Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange. Meanwhile, Stewie changes his attitude in a big way when he learns that he's on Santa's Naughty List. In the following clip, Peter finds the perfect "White Elephant" gift – but if you've been paying attention and reading what came before this, then you know that it's far from perfect. And if you don't know what we're talking about, it serves you right for skipping ahead – now go back and catch up – and we'll meet you back at the clip below…

Here's a look at that sneak preview of Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy," followed by a look back at the previous holiday effort:

Family Guy Halloween Special: A Look Back…

Debuting on October 14th and guest-starring Powell and Derek Jacobi, the special finds Peter and the gang looking to put an end to the winning ways of the reigning Pumpkin Contest champion (Powell) – and let's just say that they're keeping all options on the table:

In terms of a feature film, MacFarlane has fielded that question and addressed it a number of times over the years. But for those who may have thought that it was an idea that MacFarlane had moved on from, far from it. "I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be," MacFarlane shared in terms of an update during the PaleyFest panel earlier this year. While he's not exactly lacking in projects at the moment (The Orville Season 4?), MacFarlane's words show that at least the concept of a film is still in play – and there's nothing that says that the film has to be released in theaters.

Stemming from 20th Television, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy" is executive-produced by MacFarlane, with Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann, Patrick Meighan, and Alex Carter are also executive producers.

