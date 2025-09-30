Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: family guy, halloween

Family Guy: Hulu Drops Official Trailer for 2025 Halloween Special

Set to hit Hulu screens on October 6th as part of "Huluween," here's the trailer and poster for the Family Guy 2025 Halloween Special.

During San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 earlier this summer, we learned that Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy would be back this fall for a Hulu Halloween special and later in the year for a holiday special. Set to haunt streaming screens beginning on October 6th, the Halloween special "A Little Fight Music" finds Brian and Stewie realizing there is a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit. Meanwhile, Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick or treating can have deadly consequences. Here's a look at the official key art poster that was released, with the official trailer waiting for you above:

Earlier this year, FOX proved that it wasn't looking to leave the adult animation business anytime soon, announcing that The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers would return for an additional four seasons and that American Dad! was officially returning with a four-season deal of its own. In terms of seasons and numbers, the announcement from earlier this year boosts Bob's Burgers from Seasons 16-19, Family Guy from Seasons 24-27, American Dad! from Seasons 20-23, and The Simpsons from Seasons 37-40. Disney+ and Hulu remain the exclusive global streaming home for all four animated series, while linear reruns of American Dad! will continue to air on Warner Bros. Discovery's TBS, Adult Swim, and TruTV until at least 2030.

"This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

"The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney," added Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. "This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide."

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, shared, "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch, and experience more of 'The Simpsons, Family Guy,' 'American Dad' and 'Bob's Burgers' for years to come."

