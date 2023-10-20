Posted in: Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, opinion, SAG-AFTRA, wga

SAG-AFTRA Statement Offers Interesting Response to Members' Proposal

SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee released a statement addressing a proposal to help end the strike from some of its members.

From fielding proposals from big names like George Clooney, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry & Scarlett Johansson to offering guidelines as to which Elvis union members can dress up for Halloween to union members calling for more picket line support/calling out folks for lack of picket line support, yesterday was a very odd day for SAG-AFTRA. So it wasn't surprising to see the day end with a lengthy message to its members directly & indirectly addressing a number of those issues. Reportedly, the actors presented a proposal to union leadership that would see some of the biggest earners in Hollywood eliminating the $1M cap on membership dues. "We've offered to remove the cap on dues, which would bring over $50 million to the union annually. Well over $150 million over the next three years. We think it's fair for us to pay more into the union," Clooney explained in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. In addition, the group proposed a change to the residual payment system that would see those most in need of residual compensation being paid before "top of the call sheet" earners.

"We're grateful that a few of our most successful members have engaged to offer ideas and support. Beyond donating extraordinary sums of money to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in support of members during the strike, these influential individuals have sought to offer suggestions, in particular with regard to our streaming sharing proposal and the AMPTP's characterization that we are asking for too much," read the statement from SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee – before explaining why that plan wasn't going to happen. "This generous concept is worthy of consideration, but it is in no way related to and would have no bearing on this present contract or even as a subject of collective bargaining. It is, in fact, prohibited by Federal labor law. For example, our Pension and Health plans are funded exclusively from employer contributions. It also doesn't speak to the scale of the overall package."

But this is the part that caught our eye. Because while these next couple of lines might not be wonderfully passive-aggressive, they read wonderfully passive-aggressive… they sound wonderfully passive-aggressive… and they quack like they're wonderfully passive-aggressive. "Having said that, their creativity and earnest desire to help solve the impasse are very much appreciated. It is worth noting that the union has a very robust process to include the concerns of every member." Okay, let's be honest. If you're a SAG-AFTRA member reading this, put that aside and imagine that response came from a company addressing its employees. And that last part – that reminder about having "a very robust process to include the concerns of every member"? That screams, "Thanks for playing. Now sit down, shut up, and let the folks who know what they're doing do what they do." But this last section left us curious: "The fact that the heads of the networks, streaming companies, and studios are open to communicating with them directly is great." Does that mean that Clooney, Stone, Affleck, Perry, Johansson, and the others consulted with studio & streaming folks when putting together their pitch – or did the studio & streaming folks reach out to them? Here's a look at the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee's statement in full:

Dear SAG-AFTRA members, In this time of adversity and hardship, our unwavering solidarity, along with that of our sister union members, is truly inspiring. For 98 days, we've stood strong, united in our pursuit of justice, fairness, and the value we bring to the industry. The WGA triumphed after 148 hard-fought days, proof that perseverance will break the toughest barriers and result in the transformative change we need to justify everyone's sacrifices. The AMPTP continues to attempt to sow division amongst us, misrepresenting our proposals and trying to manipulate public sentiment. Yet, even as they walked away, we all remained steadfast, refusing to be swayed by anything less than what we rightfully deserve. We're grateful that a few of our most successful members have engaged to offer ideas and support. Beyond donating extraordinary sums of money to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in support of members during the strike, these influential individuals have sought to offer suggestions, in particular with regard to our streaming sharing proposal and the AMPTP's characterization that we are asking for too much. They have contemplated increasing the amount of money that the highest earners contribute to the union via raising their dues. This generous concept is worthy of consideration, but it is in no way related to and would have no bearing on this present contract or even as a subject of collective bargaining. It is, in fact, prohibited by Federal labor law. For example, our Pension and Health plans are funded exclusively from employer contributions. It also doesn't speak to the scale of the overall package. Having said that, their creativity and earnest desire to help solve the impasse are very much appreciated. It is worth noting that the union has a very robust process to include the concerns of every member. The fact that the heads of the networks, streaming companies and studios are open to communicating with them directly is great. But, the executives should not for one second think that they can use the good will of member emissaries to distract us from our mission. We are not asking for too much. As a faithful bargaining partner, and understanding their stated concerns with our 2% revenue/subscription sharing proposal, we made a calculated adjustment. After several, seemingly constructive sessions, we pivoted from the plan we carefully and responsibly developed over the past year and dropped our ask to 1%. We did so, by restructuring our proposal, tailoring it to address their concerns. They responded by walking out and calling us greedy. Our revenue/subscription sharing model is only one piece of our overall proposal package. The AMPTP continues to refuse to counter many of our absolutely vital proposals including the minimum wage rates that our membership are on strike to achieve. So, for now, we encourage all members to champion our full proposal package and get out on the picket line. Throughout the course of this strike, higher profile members have marched and spoken loudly in favor of the Negotiating Committee securing a worthy deal. In that, we are united. To our fearless strike captains, your resilience is awe-inspiring. The members of the Negotiating Committee were honored to join you this week on the lines to show our appreciation. Your contributions are essential to the success of this strike. With each day, we grow closer to creating a film and television industry where talent can thrive sustainably. To our industry siblings – AFM, DGA, IATSE, WGA, Teamsters and the Basic Crafts – thank you for standing beside us, a testament to the unwavering bond of unionism, even in the face of shared hardships. We will not forget nor abandon you when it's your turn at the table. Let's be clear: Our call is simple. AMPTP, it's time to negotiate genuinely, valuing our contributions and solidifying an industry that champions everyone within it. We subsidized the growth of the streaming model with reduced rates and low to non-existent residuals. It's time to share in the success we've helped build. Just as the WGA weathered the storm, so shall we. Let's draw strength from one another and trust that our unity will lead us to the contract we deserve. One day longer. One day stronger. As long as it takes. With love and in solidarity, TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee

