Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes

Back in September 2020, it was announced that YouTube sensation Arif Zahir would be taking over the role of Cleveland Brown on FOX's Family Guy after original voice actor Mike Henry stepped down from the character so that an actor of color could voice the role. While Zahir was pretty sure that viewers had seen the last of Cleveland ("I thought they were going to write him out and I was like, 'oh no.' But I was appreciative of that if that was the choice they were going to make. If Mike didn't want anyone else to do this character it's completely understandable"), thankfully for him and the long-running series, that was far from the truth. Now nearly a year later, Zahir is ready to kick off his first season as Cleveland in Sunday night's Season 20 premiere of FOX's Family Guy, "LASIK Instinct."

With only hours to go until Zahir's run begins, Henry is checking in via social media to welcome him to the Family Guy family and offer the voice actor his full-throated support:

Here's a look at Zahir expressing his appreciation for Henry's support and for the opportunity to join the cast:

Wow, from the bottom of my heart, thank you Mike. *def tryna not to hold back a tear* I promise I won't let you or the Family Guy family down. ♥️ #partyoverhere https://t.co/6Me26hlNZi — Arif Zahir (@Azerrz) September 26, 2021

And if you're looking to learn more about the new voice Cleveland Brown, check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette from FOX. Following that, a quick preview for Family Guy Season 20 Episode 1 "LASIK Instinct":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet The New Voice of Cleveland Brown | FAMILY GUY (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aSy8uZ0ZGY)

Family Guy Season 20 Episode 1 "LASIK Instinct": With her vision waning, Lois elects to get LASIK surgery, but exploits her new disability for monetary gain. Meanwhile, Peter, Chris, and Stewie must partake in all the activities with Doug that his father neglects.

you gotta see it to believe it! 👀 the season premiere is on TONIGHT at 9:30/8:30c. pic.twitter.com/GPy5iUazHc — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 26, 2021