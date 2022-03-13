Fatal Attraction: Joshua Jackson Offers Update on Paramount+ Series

Back in January of this year, we learned that Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death, Dawson's Creek, Fringe) was set to star opposite Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex) in Paramount+'s upcoming series adaptation of the 1987 Michael Douglas and Glenn Close-starring film Fatal Attraction. Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control, Caplan stars as Alex (Close's role from the film), who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan Gallagher (Jackson, in Douglas's role) after their brief affair. Since it was first announced, there have been a number of questions surrounding how the film's topics would be addressed, especially when it comes to how gender roles are viewed now as compared to 35 years ago. Saying that the scripts were "really good" and that he was "very excited" to get started, Jackson addressed the topic while on the red carpet earlier tonight at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony. "It takes the story that we all know and takes us into her perspective to balance out the gender roles and understand her a little bit better," Jackson explained, while also emphasizing that the series will have the time to delve deeper into Alex's mental history and backstory to offer a more well-rounded story.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Kevin J. Hynes sharing a co-story credit with Cunningham as well as executive producing. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are on board to executive produce for Amblin Television. Now here's a look at Jackson discussing his upcoming series with Variety:

"Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation." Based on the short film Diversion by James Dearden (who would go on to write the screenplay ), the original film would go on to become became a global box office sensation shortly after its debut, grossing over $320 million worldwide (righteously impressive when translated to today's figures)- with Close and the film would go on to receive Oscars and Golden Globes nominations. "Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze," Clemens said in a statement back in November when the news was first announced. "Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche." (Deadline Hollywood)