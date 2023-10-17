Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, season 8

Fear the Walking Dead Has "Complete End"; Final Eps "Very Emotional"

Fear the Walking Dead EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis discussed the final episodes, reassuring fans the series will have "a complete end."

In five days, it's the beginning of the end for Madison (Kim Dickens), Daniel (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), Victor (Colman Domingo), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), June (Jenna Elfman), and our other survivors – possibly, in more ways than one. For AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, it's the beginning of the long-running spinoff series' final six episodes. But for our heroes, it's the return of the definitely-not-dead Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) who could make these final episodes really final. "The entire back half of the season is really tight and really special. We have some very big-scope episodes. We've got a couple down-the-rabbit-hole sort of episodes where we take a little right turn and hook away," teased EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis during an interview with EW. "They're going to be surprising and beautiful. This back half [of Season 8] is very emotional. Every cast member has an amazing episode. And it has a proper ending." And for those you worried that the series finale will end up being nothing more than a springboard for more spinoffs in the TWD universe (think "Dead City," "Daryl Dixon" & "The Ones Who Live"), Satrazemis addresses that very topic, too.

"[The Walking Dead Universe CCO] Scott Gimple's been really good about intertwining the shows and having one show feed the others. He's a wizard. But I feel that this has a complete end. It's not feeding or fueling anything other than ending the story. That felt really nice to honor the show in that way," Satrazemis shared. And while he admits that the TWD universe "really has a way of continually creating and has a magnet that can pull anything back together again" (translation: never say "never" when it comes to seeing these characters again), Satrazemis believes "that 'Fear' has a really beautiful ending and a proper ending honoring the show and the cast."

Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, the return of Domingo's Victor, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

Satrazemis Plays Coy on Strand's Return: [laughing] "There will be a return. And Strand will be Strand. Sometimes, you don't know what shape it's all going to take."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

With the series returning for its final run of episodes on October 22nd, here's a look at the official season trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

