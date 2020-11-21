Fear the Walking Dead Preview: The End is the Beginning- of the End?

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is charging headlong into its midseason finale this weekend while riding a creative rebirth that's being noticed by viewers and critics alike- and things don't appear to be letting up any time soon. With Sunday night's "Damage from the Inside," things couldn't be tenser as Ginny (Colby Minifie) and Morgan (Lennie James) appear to be facing a common and very deadly foe: those "The End is the Beginning" folks (that really do have a CRM-like quality to them). In this chapter, Strand (Colman Domingo) sends Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) on a mission to find Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- who we see ends up with someone named Ed (Raphael Sbarge) from the preview images and promo (neither of which leaves us with good vibes about Ed).

In the following look at the opening minutes to the midseason finale, we learn that there's definitely some deep sisterly backstory between Dakota and Virginia- so much so that we're left questioning the meaning of the episode. Is Strand the one who's going to damage Ginny's world from within- or will it be Dakota? Maybe someone should check her for spray paint cans…

In this previously-released preview, things weren't starting off on a good note with Alicia not particularly interested in hearing anything Strand had to say considering how he left her "Strand-ed":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 7 "Damage from the Inside": Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to look for Dakota. Written by Jacob Pinion.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

