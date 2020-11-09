Fear the Walking Dead S06 Preview: Dorie's Ready to Roll Out with June

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead continued surprising us during its sixth season run- one that's revitalized the series in a number of ways. After following Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry's (Christine Evangelista) journey to be reunited, we learn that there's much more to being together than just physically being in the same place- and that the trauma from the Saviors years doesn't have a statute of limitations on the mental and emotional damage they did to both of them. Dwight and Sherry are on a journey to get back to being the people they need to be, but they can't be there for each other until they do right by themselves. It was that rare instance in the TWD universe where viewers were left feeling that maybe two people expected to be reunited, aren't- and that maybe that's not a bad thing.

Here's a look at the promo for this Sunday's penultimate episode before the midseason finale (more on that below) "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg"- but first, a preview that finds Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) pitching to June (Jenna Elfman) that they take off and leave Ginny's (Colby Minifie) world behind. June doesn't see running away as her keeping her commitment to save others, but Dorie can think of one or two people who would be saved…

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 6 "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg": An explosion puts June and Virginia on a collision course with each other. Written by Alex Delyle.

Here's a reminder that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.