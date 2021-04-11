Fear the Walking Dead S06E08 "The Door": Our 15 Non-Spoiler Thoughts

Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss, "The Door" brought AMC's Fear the Walking Dead back for the second half of a sixth season that's been embraced by viewers and critics alike- one that's seen the series not only gain new viewers but also win back some who left the spinoff ahead of the fourth season. Though a number of other familiar faces appear, the focus of this episode is on Morgan (Lennie James), Dakota (Zoe Colletti), and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) as Dorie attempts to get Morgan and Dakota back to the new community- and Morgan and Dakota attempt to convince Dorie to come back with them. Now since this is the day before the series returns to AMC, what we're offering is 15-ish non-spoiler thoughts on the episode that will make a ton of sense to those who've watched it on AMC+ and (hopefully) throw some gasoline on your dumpster fires of speculation pre-screening.

1) Since this was released already, it's no spoiler to say the opening scene with Dorie in the cabin might be one of the darkest, brutally honest openings for either TWD or Fear TWD:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'The Door' Season 6 Premiere | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVu0DNgQVqU&t=82s)

2) Opening graphic has a very Season 9 Rick Grimes vibe. Hmmm…

3) "I didn't need to."

4) Just in case you need a reminder? Colby Minifie (Virginia aka Ginny) can pull off hardass, threatening, and badass with the best of them.

5) "I ain't right. I just ain't."

6) If you thought Dorie's shooting skills were impressive before? That was nothing…

7) "It's not too late.'"

8) Dorie with a double gut-punch of hard truth to Dakota- about time.

9) And you thought getting that roadkill squirrel stuck up under your car was a problem…

10) Well, that's definitely one way to make sure that Dorie joins them…

11) Ummm… that looks kinda familiar. And we're not the only one who thinks so…

12) HOLY S**T! HOLY S**T! HOLY S**T! HOLY S**T! HOLY S**T!

13) We can say without hesitation that Colletti has quickly become one of the season's all-stars and [SPOILERS].

14) Okay- good. A beautifully filmed sequence that may just be the "baptism" that's needed.

15) June (Jenna Elfman) and Virginia have a very interesting dynamic- especially the liberties June takes.

16) Well, that definitely answers some question from earlier in the season- just not sure those were the answers that [SPOILERS] was expecting based on their reaction.

17) NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

18) The [SPOILERS] symbolism will definitely not be lost at the end…

Okay… here's hoping that was more than enough to get your gears grinding for Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. Now excuse us while we go [SPOILERS] (yup, can't even go there without giving something away). See you after "The Door" with our full, spoiler-filled review.