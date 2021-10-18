Fear the Walking Dead S07E02 Preview: Morgan & Grace in Nuclear Hell

Well, without deep-diving into spoilers for the seventh season opener of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead (check out our review here)? Two things are pretty clear. First, that Strand (Colman Domingo) is clearly looking to take top honors when it comes to being the biggest of the "big bads" that the TWD spinoff has seen so far (and he's off to a good start). Second, that Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) really got the short end of this nuclear fallout deal- as you're about to see from the following preview for "Six Hours":

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 First-Look: Morgan & Grace (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJHnAfvETXE&t=8s)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.