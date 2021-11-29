Fear the Walking Dead S07E08: Victor Endangers Alicia's PADRE Plans

After a chapter that we have no hesitation saying might be the best single hour the series has ever aired and one of the best of the entire TWD series universe (check out our review of "The Portrait" here), it's pretty clear that any road to redemption that Victor (Colman Domingo) may have had has now been dynamited out of existence. Recommitted to showing those around him all of the ugliness he feels inside, Victor has Grace (Karen David) working in the Tower in exchange for Morgan's (Lennie James) life- and not he wants to be a creepy new dad to Baby Mo. If that wasn't enough to light the final fuse in the war between the two, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has returned needing Morgan's help. And from the title "PADRE," it's pretty clear what the help involves. It's also dangerously clear that now that Alicia has resurfaced, it's only a matter of time before Victor tracks her down. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images & overview for the midseason finale (which also appears to be filling in a number of the blanks on Alicia's backstory post-nuclear blast):

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 "PADRE": Alicia enlists Morgan's help to search for a new home for her people, but the search is complicated. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss.

Now here's a look back at the original trailer and Season 7 overview for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.