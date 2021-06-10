Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Message to AMC & Fear TWD

Let me start by saying that I've screened the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead but this is not a spoiler post in any way, shape, or form. By now, we all know heading into "The Beginning" that Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and "The End is the Beginning" folks essentially won. Though Morgan (Lennie James) kept the devastation from being worse, a missile with ten warheads is about to rain down on them all. What some of you might be seeing on AMC+ now or on cable this weekend is personal, intimate, raw, and devastating on so many levels. This isn't a herd of walkers or similar scenarios we've seen in the past; it hits harder than Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tragic line-up over on The Walking Dead. From the minute the episode starts, it goes places the franchise hasn't gone in a while or ever- and if there's one thing, in general, I can say about it is that it's deserving of being the finale to a game-changing season.

But it's for those very reasons that I would ask AMC and the folks over at Fear TWD to consider hotline numbers or general mental health contact info at the beginning and end of it. Because as I mentioned before, the opener alone will be a trigger for many- and there are situations between characters as well as decisions some make in the face of everything ending that will hit in ways many won't see coming. And that's a credit to both the season finale and the 16-episode run- one that fans of the TWD universe will be talking about for some time. It would be great to give them access to resources so some of those conversations could be with those who can help.

Here's a look back at the season finale teaser, along with a brief episode overview of "The Beginning." Following that, we have a sneak preview of some potential hope in the form of a voice offering Daniel (Ruben Blades) coordinates to a location that could save them- a voice that Daniel finds familiar but can't quite place. Could it be Al (Maggie Grace), who made contact with CRM and facilitated a rescue? Could it be a new player to the series who will factor in during the seventh season? Or is someone from the show's past about to make their return?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 16 "The Beginning": Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.

In the following clip, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes of how the submarine set came to life and what it was like filming within some close quarters:

