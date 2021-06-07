Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final

It's hard to believe that we've come to the end of the sixth season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead– and it's even harder to believe that we're heading into season finale "The Beginning" knowing that there's a missile with ten warheads that's about to rain down on our folks (check out our review here). So while it might not be the full-blown devastation that Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and "The End is the Beginning" folks wanted but it appears it will be more than enough to get the job done. That's why the following preview images for the season's final chapter feel a little too "final"- like a mix of desperation with a need to settle old scores. Short of a miracle, we've been wracking our brains trying to figure out where the "out" is in all of this- though stick around after the images for an idea or two that could change the tide (a least a little).

This leads to the following season finale teaser, along with a brief episode overview of "The Beginning." Following that, we have a sneak preview of some potential hope in the form of a voice offering Daniel (Ruben Blades) coordinates to a location that could save them- a voice that Daniel finds familiar but can't quite place. Could it be Al (Maggie Grace), who made contact with CRM and facilitated a rescue? Could it be a new player to the series who will factor in during the seventh season? Or is someone from the show's past about to make their return?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Second Apocalypse | Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob_0wVHCBb4)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 16 "The Beginning": Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Heard a Voice' Season 6 Finale Sneak Peek | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_XQcQ9LMfw)

In the following clip, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes of how the submarine set came to life and what it was like filming within some close quarters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Making of the Submarine: Inside Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHUra5kkIls)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

