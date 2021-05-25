Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Is This Strand's Last Stand?

By now, viewers of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead know that the sixth season of the TWD spinoff series has been heading to a literally apocalyptic confrontation between Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes and Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and his "The End is the Beginning" folks for the fate of the world. In yesterday's preview for "USS Pennsylvania," we saw Morgan reveal to Grace (Karen David) had a feeling he might not be coming back from this fight. But digging deeper into those teasers as well as these recently-released preview images for the series' June 6th return (yup, the show's skipping this weekend), we have this growing feeling of dread about Strand's (Colman Domingo) fate (and we still can't shake this vibe we're having about Grace). We're big fans of more Strand/Morgan moments together, but some of these looks and the tone behind some of Strand's responses to Morgan? Yeah, we're not feeling so go about things. Take a look:

In the following teaser for "USS Pennsylvania," Colman Domingo explains the importance of the communities coming together to be the "superheroes" they need to be and for Strand to prove that he can be the leader he believes he can be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Together As a Team | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 615 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1_cTPejQJM)

With everything on the line and the end nearing (whatever that may bring), Morgan looks have a heart-to-heart with Grace (Karen David) but she's not having it, and then the sobering reality of their situation settles in that Morgan isn't seeing himself making it back from this fight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'We Might Not Make it Off' Sneak Peek Ep. 615 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3qRxs3WQGo)

Finally, the cast and creative team take a look back at this past Sunday's episode for a deep dive into Teddy's dealings with Alicia and Dakota, and his endgame to bring about a "new beginning":

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

