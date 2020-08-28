Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan & Alicia Have Changed

By now, fans of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead have been bracing for what they've been warned will be a darker, more anthology-like sixth season as our heroes find themselves separated, struggling, and under the paranoid, controlling eye of Virginia (Colby Minifie). While there have been rumors of possible time jumps and other surprising twists in store, it doesn't appear Morgan (Lennie James) will be leaving the land of the living quite yet. As for Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), she's lost pretty much every friend, family member, and mentor that's entered in her life- the (seeming) loss of Morgan could be the final bridge burned. One thing we do know from previously-released teasers and the Comic-Con@Home trailer, they won't be the same people we've grown to know and love. They've changed.

This brings us the following pair of character profiles for Morgan and Alicia, as Fear the Walking Dead asks the questions. Can Alicia find a way to move forward and not succumb to the darkness? If Morgan Jones is "dead" then what remains in his place?

Because we won't be satisfied until every single person on the planet knows when the Walking Dead universe returns, here's how things are looking for October 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.