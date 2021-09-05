Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Previews a Punishing New World

Even though Chris Hardwick promised fans of Fear the Walking Dead that they would be getting the official Season 7 trailer this Thursday when the trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond was released, FTWD star Jenna Elfman wasn't interested in waiting that long to offer us a fresh look at what to expect. In the following teaser, we see Morgan (Lennie James) and Al (Maggie Grace) reunited- and in trouble. Meanwhile, Strand (Colman Domingo) looks ready to make his first game-changing move in a world of new opportunities (and dangers). And through all of the action and quick cuts, we're left wondering if there's another threat in play beyond "The End is the Beginning" and CRM? Aside from the radiation, of course.

Here's a look at the newest teaser/trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, set to return on October 17th to AMC (and available on AMC Plus beginning October 10):

Here's a look at Colby Hollman's Instagram post from the end of August with the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, premiering Sunday, October 17 (earlier on AMC+, of course):

And here's a look back at Karen David's (Grace) Instagram post from last month that includes a number of looks at what's to come with some interesting clues. Our highlight? Seeing Grace's Al back in the mix (and what that could mean from a CRM standpoint):

Over the summer, we learned that the series was returning on Sunday, October 17, and that Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Even better, Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Colman Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season. But it wasn't just intel, with two previews for the seventh season showing how our heroes are dealing with life in a landscape burning with radiation. Here's your look at what lies ahead for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 First-Look: Morgan & Grace (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJHnAfvETXE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 First-Look: June and John Sr. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0o-PFpfUqI)

Co-showrunner Ian Goldberg offered some insight during a post-Season 6 finale interview on the TWD's Twitch channel as to what Season 7 could be looking like for Keith Carradine's John Dorie, Sr., now that he's dealing with the guilt of "now twice that he has not been able to stop Teddy [John Glover] from doing horrible things." While keeping specifics under lock and key, Goldberg does see John Dorie, Sr. as being a major player moving forward. "Without getting too far into where we're planning in season 7, he is going to play a major role in the show going forward. You see in the finale that he ends up in the bunker with June, the bunker that Teddy built for himself. He came a long way this season in terms of facing his past demons, his past ghosts, dealing with abandoning his son, and then reconciling the death of his son and saying goodbye, and forgiving himself with June," Goldberg explained.

Here's a look at the complete interview, with aspects of the new season touched upon throughout but with a strong focus in the last ten minutes. Some examples? Goldberg finds the "if there's no body then they're still alive" concept (asked in regards to Kim Dickens' Madison possible returning) an "interesting rule." Also, find out why Goldberg says the new season will "look like a whole different show" and "feels like a different planet" in what Goldberg and co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss are calling the "biggest reinvention" of the show yet:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ian Goldberg on FTWD's Season 6 Finale & Season 7 | TWDU Sundays Twitch Interviews (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOI_0QJPXSk)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.