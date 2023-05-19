Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Teaser: PADRE Has Big Plans In Motion With S08E02 "Blue Jay" set to hit AMC & AMC+ this weekend, here's a look at the newest teaser for the final season of Fear the Walking Dead.

Now that "Remember What They Took From You" (written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis) has put our minds at ease regarding the final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, we have a June (Jenna Elfman)-focused chapter ahead of us in S08E02 "Blue Jay." But before we take a look back at what we know about this weekend's episode so far, we have a very intense teaser for both the episode and the season that does a fine job of pushing the idea that PADRE's got a lot more going on behind the scenes that any of us realize – as you can see from the following screencap:

Here's a look at the Fear TWD teaser that was released earlier today:

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "Blue Jay" that was released on Thursday, followed by a look back at what else we know about the episodes and the final season:

Fear the Walking Dead S08E02 "Blue Jay": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay": After fleeing PADRE, June's (Jenna Elfman) safety & solitude are threatened by an unwelcomed reunion and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter. Directed by Heather Capiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the preview images for the season's second chapter:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.