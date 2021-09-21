Fear the Walking Dead & TWD: World Beyond Combo Teaser Released

With everything that the 11th & final season of AMC's The Walking Dead has been throwing at viewers over the past five weeks, it would be easy to forget that there's even more on the horizon when it comes to the TWDU. Thankfully, the cable network is offering a combo teaser highlighting the beginning of the end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond along with the literal fallout taking place over on Fear the Walking Dead as it storms into its seventh season. And now we're getting a combination of some previously released and new clips to remind everyone that the action gets even more intense next month.

Now here's a look at the trailer for a huge TWDU month this October, with Fear the Walking Dead returning October 17 and The Walking Dead: World Beyond kicking off two weeks earlier (on October 3)

Now here's a look at the Fear TWD Season 7 trailer along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, a look at the trailer for TWD: World Beyond Season 2 along with overviews of its first two episodes, too:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 1 "The Beacon": While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past. Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: World Beyond Extended Trailer | Premieres Oct 3 on AMC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn-ZlNaL_5k)

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 1 "Konsekans": Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. Iris and Felix meet a new group. Startling revelations are made. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Matthew Negrete & Scott M. Gimple. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 "Foothold": While some members of the group enact a plan to cover their tracks, others attempt to acclimate to their new surroundings. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Carson Moore.

Created by Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. And then there's Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis, who is clearly on the CRM side of things now.