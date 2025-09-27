Film Club: BBC Previews Aimee Lou Wood's Upcoming New Rom-Com

The BBC has released the first trailer and pictures for its forthcoming romantic comedy-drama Film Club, written by Aimee Lou Wood – she of Sex Education and The White Lotus, and Ralph Davis (House of the Dragon, Big Boys, Othello) in their screenwriting debut, and produced by Gaumont for BBC Three. The series stars Wood as Evie, who runs a film club – her weekly escape to create a world of wonder, deck her mum's garage out in whatever the movie calls for, and spend a few uninterrupted hours with her best friend Noa (Nabhaan Rizwan). The series will begin on Tuesday, October 7th, with all episodes on BBC iPlayer starting at 6 am and the first two episodes airing on BBC Three at 10 pm that evening.

As the series starts, Evie hasn't left the house in six months after a 'wobble', and tonight at film club, things are different – Noa's got big news. A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, and for the first time, Evie and Noa are forced to consider that they might be more than just friends.

Evie is navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home with fiercely loving single mum Suz (Suranne Jones), sister Izzie (Liv Hill), handsome boyfriend/man of the house Josh (Adam Long), and her frustrating neighbour Callum (EMMY Award-winning Owen Cooper).

Also starring in the series are Arian Nik (Daddy Issues, Passenger) and Fola Evans-Akingbola (The Night Agent, Back In Action) as film club members Kam and Samantha, respectively, and co-creator Ralph Davis is the film club's newest member, Dominic. Lisa McGrillis (Rivals, Sex Education) is Suz's friend and neighbour, Steph. Film Club is a witty and emotional show about love and family, whether we should follow our hearts or heads, and being in love with a friend.