Final Resolution Results: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution PPV. I'm Jude Terror, and I'm joined tonight by two of my colleagues: the incomparable Chad McMahon and a new Bleeding Cool contributor making his debut tonight. Talk about trial by fire!

Final Resolution emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee and airs exclusively on Impact Plus. On the card tonight: The Sea Stars face Havok and Neveah. Hernandez takes on Fallah Bahh with special officials Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz at ringside. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship in the final Defeat Rohit challenge of 2020. Eric Young (with Joe Doering) faces Rhino. Larry Dreamer fights Tommy Dreamer in an "Old School Rules" match for Larry's freedom. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb with a K team up to take on Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards. Deonna Purrazzo (with Kimber Lee) defends the Knockouts Championship against Rosemary (with Taya Valkyrie). Karl Anderson faces Ethan Page (with Josh Alexander), and if Page wins, The North gets a tag team championship shot. And finally, Rich Swann defends the Impact World Championship against Chris Bey.

And now, on with the recap.

Impact Wrestling Final Resolution Recap Part 1

Josh Matthews welcomes us to the show. Unfortunately, his final resolution isn't to stop doing commentary for impact. Madison Rayne is also still on commentary; though rumor has it, she's getting out soon. Tommy Dreamer makes his way to the ring. He's fighting Larry D because Tommy represents the law in the locker room. Larry, while masquerading as his alternate personality, the smooth-talking Lawrence D, tried to kill John E. Bravo. Larry comes to the ring.

They get it on. How can I put this gently? It's no Savage/Steamboat. Dreamer is so far past his prime; he's been past his prime longer than he was in his prime. A good deal of the weapons used here are made of thin aluminum and look and sound like it. At one point, Larry hits Tommy with a cardboard box that I'm pretty sure has nothing but shredded paper in it.

Because he's pushing sixty, Dreamer has trouble handling Larry and gets his ass kicked for most of the match. He chokes him with a chain and whips him with his belt. Then for some reason, he wraps the elastic belt around his hand and tries to punch Tommy with it, even though that would presumably make it hurt less.

Dreamer makes a comeback eventually and gains control of the weight belt to whip Larry with. He wraps it around his arm (what's up with that?) and hits an elbow drop. Larry regains control is about to finish Tommy with a moonsault (?!), but it's just a setup for Tommy to crotch him, put him in the tree of woe, and hit a running dropkick to the face with a chair.

Dreamer gets a table instead of pinning Larry D, but Acey Romero runs out to interfere. XXXL teams up on Tommy Dreamer, but before they can put him through a table, John E. Bravo runs out to make the save. He tries to clean house, but they shrug off his double clothesline and sandwich splash him in the ring. But Bravo dodges Acey Romero, and Acey goes through the table.

Bravo is alone now with the man who shot him, and he fires up. Larry easily dispatches him. He goes to finish off Tommy, but Tommy hits him in the balls with a kendo stick, hits the DDT, and gets the pin.

Tommy Dreamer defeats Larry D via pinfall.

As a result of this match, Larry D has to go to jail. Bravo has brought handcuffs with him, and he gives them to Tommy. Tommy cuffs, Larry. Acey drops to one knee and screams, "nooooo!" This was a ridiculous but awesome opening match.

The Clicks Continue

This post is part of a multi-part series: Impact Wrestling Final Resolution 2020 Results.

Final Resolution Results: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D

