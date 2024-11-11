Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, Jared Padalecki

Fire Country Releases Overviews, Images for Jared Padalecki/Camden Arc

Check out images and oveviews for the three-episode Jared Padalecki/Camden during Season 3 of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country.

By now, viewers of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country and fans of Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) know what happens this Friday – Season 3 Episode 5: "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy." Tjhat's when Padalecki's Camden makes his debut, a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with – and someone who immediately recognizes Bode's (Thieriot) raw talent. When Padalecki was first announced to be joining the cast, we also learned that it would be for a three-episode arc – and now, we have the overviews and preview images for S03E05: "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy," S03E06: "Not Without My Birds," and S03E07: "False Alarm" for you to enjoy – and we've added them into our rundown of Season 3 (waiting for you below):

Fire Country Season 3 Eps. 5, 6 & 7 Previews

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 5: "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy" – Station 42 and Three Rock jump into action when an airplane makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode's raw talent. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Mark Tonderai.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 6: "Not Without My Birds" – When a fire breaks out in a park containing an eagle nest, Station 42 and Three Rock work to rescue the protected species and prevent the fire from spreading into town. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode's raw talent. Story by Joe Hortua, with a teleplay by Barbara Kaye Friend.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 7: "False Alarm" – Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode's raw talent. Written by Jacqueline Furnare Donabedian and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Though it's still too early to offer details on what the future might hold, Thierot and Napolitano did have a lot to share with CinemaBlend about Thierot and Padalecki's friendship and interest in working together, how excited the team is to be working with the Supernatural and Walker star (Napolitano: "This was written for Jared. So, if Jared didn't come play with us, we were gonna get our hearts broken"), and much more.

"Jared and I have been friends for a long time. You know, we've never had the opportunity to work together. Our families have spent a lot of time together. We've spent New Years together," Thierot shared about the personal connection he and Padalecki share. Though their respective career paths made it difficult for the two to work together in the past, the unfortunate cancellation of Padalecki's series Walker opened the door to the possibility of the two collaborating. "And finally, we had an opportunity where, you know, unfortunately, his show came to an end, but the silver lining was we got this opportunity to finally try and figure out how to work together. And you know, the folks over at CBS are big fans – [CBS Studios President] David Stapf, and everyone…So it was, in a weird way, kind of easy to say, like, 'Hey, Jared and I are good buddies. Like, what does everybody think?'"

With both Thierot and Napolitano viewing his casting as a "no-brainer," the showrunner shared that they "were so excited to get him" onto the set and onto the show. "He was a name that everyone was just immediately very excited about, and then it's definitely Max and Jared are friends. So Max is saying, 'He's a great guy. I'm so excited about this.' We sat down with him, and, you know, it was just the chemistry. We were so excited to get him over here," Napolitano shared. "He's also a really nice guy, like, just a professional sweetheart, so good, so talented, and he and Max, their chemistry as friends working together and on-screen was just off the charts. So we got very lucky. I was also a huge fan of his all the way back to 'Gilmore Girls.' So it just felt like iconic TV opportunities."

Part of the excitement about Padalecki joining the cast is the "different energy" that Thierot sees him bringing to the show. "He [Padalecki] just brings such a different energy to the show. And his interactions with all the characters are fun. He definitely comes in and makes a big impact. So I'm excited. I'm excited for everybody to see it. I think the arc that he came in and did is really exciting. And, you know, we'll see where it all goes from here. But he certainly adds a lot to the world," the Fire Country star/EP said.

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

