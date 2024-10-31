Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, Jared Padalecki

Fire Country Season 3 Images: Jared Padalecki's Camden Makes Debut

Here's our updated look at what CBS's Fire Country Season 3 has to offer - including some early images of Jared Padalecki's Camden.

Back in August, the big news came down that Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Walker) would be joining the cast of series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 in a recurring role for a three-episode story arc (with rumblings of spinoff series possibilities). Padalecki's Camden is a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with – and someone who immediately recognizes Bode's (Thieriot) raw talent. Now, we're getting our first official looks at Padalecki's debut on November 15th's "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy." You can check out the images and overview for Padalecki's episode below – along with previews for "Welcome to the Cult" and "Keep Your Cool" – in our Season 3 rundown below. In addition, we have a look at what Thieriot and showrunner/executive producer Tia Napolitano had to share about what Padalcki's energy brings to the series.

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 3 "Welcome to the Cult" – Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding. Written by Tia Napolitano and Barbara Kaye Friend and directed by Diane Farr, here's a look at the preview images and sneak peek that were released for the episode:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 4: "Keep Your Cool" – The temperature is high, and tensions are even higher when the crew has to execute an advanced elevator rescue during a heat-induced power outage. Written by India Gurley and directed by Nicole Rubio, here's a look at the preview image that was released:

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 5: "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy" – Station 42 and Three Rock jump into action when an airplane makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode's raw talent. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Mark Tonderai, here's a look at the preview images released earlier today:

Fire Country Star, Showrunner on Jared Padalecki's "Different Energy"

Though it's still too early to offer details on what the future might hold, Thierot andNapolitano did have a lot to share with CinemaBlend about Thierot and Padalecki's friendship and interest in working together, how excited the team is to be working with the Supernatural and Walker star (Napolitano: "This was written for Jared. So, if Jared didn't come play with us, we were gonna get our hearts broken"), and much more.

"Jared and I have been friends for a long time. You know, we've never had the opportunity to work together. Our families have spent a lot of time together. We've spent New Years together," Thierot shared about the personal connection he and Padalecki share. Though their respective career paths made it difficult for the two to work together in the past, the unfortunate cancellation of Padalecki's series Walker opened the door to the possibility of the two collaborating. "And finally, we had an opportunity where, you know, unfortunately, his show came to an end, but the silver lining was we got this opportunity to finally try and figure out how to work together. And you know, the folks over at CBS are big fans – [CBS Studios President] David Stapf, and everyone…So it was, in a weird way, kind of easy to say, like, 'Hey, Jared and I are good buddies. Like, what does everybody think?'"

With both Thierot and Napolitano viewing his casting as a "no-brainer," the showrunner shared that they "were so excited to get him" onto the set and onto the show. "He was a name that everyone was just immediately very excited about, and then it's definitely Max and Jared are friends. So Max is saying, 'He's a great guy. I'm so excited about this.' We sat down with him, and, you know, it was just the chemistry. We were so excited to get him over here," Napolitano shared. "He's also a really nice guy, like, just a professional sweetheart, so good, so talented, and he and Max, their chemistry as friends working together and on-screen was just off the charts. So we got very lucky. I was also a huge fan of his all the way back to 'Gilmore Girls.' So it just felt like iconic TV opportunities."

Part of the excitement about Padalecki joining the cast is the "different energy" that Thierot sees him bringing to the show. "He [Padalecki] just brings such a different energy to the show. And his interactions with all the characters are fun. He definitely comes in and makes a big impact. So I'm excited. I'm excited for everybody to see it. I think the arc that he came in and did is really exciting. And, you know, we'll see where it all goes from here. But he certainly adds a lot to the world," the Fire Country star/EP said.

FIRE COUNTRY stars Max Thieriot (SEAL TEAM) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. Inspired by series star Max Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (Bode), Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

