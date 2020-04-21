Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck is Suing Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was in so many headlines last week for shenanigans surrounding WWE that it's easy to forget his second attempt at launching an alternative football league also crashed and burned. But unlike the WWE wrestlers and backstage talent who were laid off or furloughed by the dozens even as WWE declared a $9.4 million stock dividend for investors and announced $500 million in cash reserves, former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has the resources to fight back against the McMahon's practices. Luck is suing Vince McMahon for wrongful termination after the XFL ceased operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13, 2020.

Luck's lawsuit claims that Luck fulfilled his obligations in his role as XFL commissioner and claims he was wrongfully terminated, which is interesting because it implies that Luck was fired for cause. McMahon, meanwhile, claims he had "good reason" to fire Luck, which will presumably be revealed in his legal response to the suit. Of course, Vince's definition of fireable cause has varied over the years.

We'll have to wait and see how this one pans out. Luck wants McMahon to pay out at least part of his remaining contract. Still, as recent events in WWE have shown, there's only one class of people Vince McMahon is interested in paying, and that's shareholders, a group which includes himself. Vince cut his losses and folded the XFL despite a relatively successful first few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports. Not because the league was sure to be dead in the water once live sports return, but because he no longer saw it as a sure bet for lucrative television contracts. It will be interesting to see how this battle goes for the WWE Chairman, and also to learn the juicy drama behind Vince's decision in the first place.