Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly Director/EP on When The Cast Was Told The Show Was Cancelled

Firefly writer, director & EP Tim Minear discussed what it was like on the set the day the cast and crew were told the show was cancelled.

Article Summary Firefly's Tim Minear shares the emotional day the cast learned of the show's abrupt cancellation.

Nathan Fillion confirmed an animated Firefly series is in development with the original cast.

The new series is set between the original show and Serenity, allowing all core characters to return.

Fans are called to support the project on social media to help get the animated Firefly series a home.

By now, you know the deal. Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) has recruited Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) are reuniting for an animated series that's in development, with work underway to find the project a home (more on that below). But on the same day the news broke, something very interesting was also released, only to get lost in all the hoopla about the animated series. The Hollywood Reporter published an oral history of the show that included insights from some of the cast and creative team on its brief run, resurrection as a feature film, and continued success. Writer, director, and executive producer Tim Minear shared what it was like on the set when they notified the team that the show had been cancelled.

"That day we got canceled is one I'll never forget. I was directing an episode called 'The Message' and had the whole cast on the bridge of the Serenity. Joss [Whedon, the show's creator] showed up, pulled me aside and said, 'We're dead. We're canceled,'" Minear shared. "I asked if we should tell everyone or keep shooting. We decided to tell everyone, stop shooting and come back the next day. He made the announcement and everybody went out to get rip-roaring drunk. When we finally came back to work, I had to direct Nathan, Gina and Jewel in a scene where they were sitting around a table laughing uproariously. They were laughing about Tracey (Jonathan M. Woodward), who they think is dead. It was like an Irish wake with the characters drinking and telling funny stories. I have to admit, it was hard for us to pretend something was funny. It shows you what great actors they were because watching that scene, you'd never know we'd just been canceled."

Fillion Confirms Shep Return, Talks Animated Series Timeline

Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood, Fillion and Tudyk discussed how the idea started to become a reality, what it's been like getting the band back together, and more. We pulled some highlights that hit our radar that you might be interested in – including plans to have Shepherd Book (originally played by the late actor Ron Glass) return, what was behind the decision to set the animated series where it is on the overall timeline, where things stand post-announcement, and if Fillion will have any of his friends from his other shows step in as guest stars:

Fillion: Shepherd Book Will Be Back: "Absolutely, that's the plan. Yeah, we're bringing back Shepherd Book for certain. Ron Glass, unfortunately, is not available. Ron once joked that he didn't get a part when they were looking for a Ron Glass-type, and here we are again. We're looking for a Ron Glass-type, and it's not going to be Ron Glass."

"Firefly" Animated Series Allows Everyone to Return; Fillion Had "No Interest" in Post-"Serenity" Story: "It's called the 'Wash Is Still Alive Time.' We refer to it as that," Tuduk shared about when the animated series takes place. "Exactly. You can't bring back Firefly without bringing back all of Firefly," Fillion added. "We toyed with the idea of spending some time in the show after the events of Serenity, and I honestly have no interest."

Fillion continued, "I think Serenity was our wonderful farewell to what was an incredible opportunity. Had we only had one more chance to do something, that was it, and it was beautiful. I can't compete with that. But what I can do is go back in time, bring the gang back together, and give people what they want, which is more Firefly. After Serenity, it's not the same. I didn't want to do this without my buddy Alan. And you know that's a reason why animation is key, because Ron Glass is no longer with us. I like to think, in my heart of hearts, that this is something that he would have wanted."

Fillion Wants the Series to Have a Good Home, Offers Post-Announcement Update: "I don't care where it lives. I just want wherever it is for the people who are involved to either love it the way I love it or see the importance of what it is," Fillion explained. As for where things stand now that the word has gone out? "I don't think we're having any difficulty getting the appointment now. You know what I mean? Our foot in the door."

Yes, Fillion Plans on Having Some of His Friends/Co-Stars Join the Series: "Don't think for a second I'm not going to pull favors from every friend I've ever had to come and do cameos and characters. That's just been another fantastic thing, is that everyone I've spoken to has been fantastic about keeping it very hush-hush."

Firefly: What You Need to Know & What You Can Do

Stemming from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the series has Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) attached as showrunners. With a completed script (Joss Whedon isn't involved) already in place, the series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. ShadowMachine would serve as the animation studio, with the Firefly reunion set to be shopped – and that's where you come in.

Shortly after the news hit, Fillion and the cast took to social media to post a teaser video covering the details that were released, and to urge fans to step up and help #BringBackFirefly. "The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some "quantifiable analytics" that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want," reads the caption to the Instagram post that included the video message from the cast (as well as a look at the script cover and early design artwork):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!