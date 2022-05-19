Flash, Nancy Drew Midseason; Riverdale Ending & More: CW Fall Sched

Well, today's the day that The CW gets to answer (or not answer) a number of questions about its immediate programming future as well as the future of the network itself. Early this morning, one of the pieces to the puzzle was released with a look at how The CW's fall prime-time line-up is shaping up. And even after a "Red Wedding" of cancellations, the network still found ways to make news. First up, it was confirmed that Riverdale will wrap up its run with the upcoming seventh season. And speaking of Riverdale, it will be joining The Flash and Nancy Drew in the midseason (sorry, that means to fall return). Thursday nights will belong to Jared Padalecki's "Walker" universe with the original series paired up with its prequel spinoff Walker: Independence. And DC's Stargirl fans awaiting the show's return this summer will have to wait a little longer as the series moves from the summer to the fall (moving to Wednesday nights & paired up with Kung Fu).

Now here's a look at how The CW's prime-time schedule is laying out for the fall:

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00 PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE WINCHESTERS (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM PROFESSIONALS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM DC'S STARGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00 PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM WALKER

9:00-10:00 PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS (New Series)

9:00-9:30 PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00 PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00 PM FAMILY LAW (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM CORONER (New Night)

"Gotham Knights": Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams (all from Batwoman) and picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot.

"Walker: Independence": The Walker prequel is written by Seamus Fahey, based on a story by Fahey and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng. Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town. Fahey, Teng, and Padalecki executive produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, as well as Rideback's Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing)/

"The Winchesters": The Supernatural prequel hails from Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, as well as Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot). Written and executive produced by Thompson, the series focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions (which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios).