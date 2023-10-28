Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Foo Fighters, nate bargatze, nbc, saturday night live, snl

Foo Fighters: Jagger, "Rope," Mirren & More (SNL 2010/2020 Rewind)

Wrapping up our look back at the band's history with NBC's Saturday Night Live, here's the Foo Fighters' run on SNL from 2010-2020.

With only hours to go until first-time host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) set to take the stages of Studio 8H, we're wrapping up our looks at the band's past with NBC's Saturday Night Live. As a lead-up to tonight, we've been taking a look back at the Foo Fighters' SNL timeline to highlight how it impacted the long-running sketch comedy/music series over the decades. Earlier this week, we kicked things off in the mid-to-late 90s before moving on to the 2000s. Now, we're taking you through the 2010s and getting you up-to-speed before the band officially adds "S49E03: Nate Bargatze" to its late-night resume with some interesting audio & video from & about their four most recent visits – along with some perspectives from the band members.

2011's S36E19: Helen Mirren ("Rope" & "Walk," with Grohl appearing in the SNL Digital Short "Helen Mirren's Magical Bosom" and as Tony in the "Bongo's Clown Room" sketch):

2012's S37E22: Mick Jagger (special guests performing "19th Nervous Breakdown" & "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)" medley with Jagger):

2017's S42E09: Kevin Hart (performing an extended take on "Everlong" before a Christmas medley):

2020's S46E96: Dave Chappelle ("Shame Shame" & "Times Like These")

And here's a look back at the band in a previously-released SNL featurette offering some personal perspectives on their past appearances:

In the following clip, Bargatze and the Foo Fighters are joined by SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez for a trio of promos. In the first, Hernandez drops an appropriate pun for the holiday – and following that, Bargatze reminds Hernandez that he might be off by a week. And finally, Bargatze leaves Hernandez wanting in the compliment department…

And here's a look back to the start of this week's PR machine for this weekend's SNL:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

