For All Mankind Season 4: What We Know About Apple TV+ Series Return

Here's a look at what we know about the fourth season of Apple TV+ & Ronald D. Moore's critically acclaimed series For All Mankind.

For All Mankind is one of the most unique experiences in science fiction as a revisionist historical drama that tries to answer the questions: What if the Soviet Union won the space race, and what if the Cold War was fought in space instead of by proxy in other countries? The Apple TV+ series takes place over the course of over 50 years from Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert. The Emmy Award-winning series, set to return on November 10th, comes off a literal explosive season three finale, some major casualties, and another time jump into the 21st century. The streamer also released a new synopsis for the upcoming season – all of which is waiting for you below:

A Look at 'For All Mankind' Season Four

With the fourth season kicking off on November 10th, here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV+'s For All Mankind:

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

Produced by Sony Television, For All Mankind season four features a returning cast of Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein.

"I initially thought the writers were crazy," Davis told Entertainment Weekly about how the series will pick up on Margo (Schmidt), who fled the Soviet Union after finding herself caught in a conspiracy accused of treason by her country. "I said, 'We're missing all this material. What about the 10 years that have passed?' But I've come to realize it was a genius decision because you kind of assume you know what the next chapter is going to be — but you jump 10 years, and suddenly you get to explore everyone's baggage through the prism of the years that have passed. You get to unpeel the layers of that onion, I think it's just genius. When we come back for season 4, we're going to see people have moved on [from the events of season 3], obviously, but there's going to be an unraveling and a reckoning for every character this season."

When it came to aging the holdovers in Baldwin (Kinnaman) and Poole (Marshall), "In a show like this, when you do want to show a passage of time, it is important to kind of push it a little more," Davis says of upping the age makeup for the legacy cast. "But we also wanted to show the wear and tear of the years on these people. It's not just the internal scars; it's also reflective in their outer exterior." For more information on Stern's character Eli Hobson and the other new characters, you can check out the report here.

