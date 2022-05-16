For All Mankind Season 3 Trailer: The Battle For The Red Planet Begins

Apple TV+ series For All Mankind is back for its third season on June 10th and excitement is brewing for what's next after the recent release of the season trailer.

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of For All Mankind. The trailer sees the alternate-reality series jump ahead nearly ten years, moving into the early '90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The critically acclaimed series, from Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, will make its global debut on Friday, June 10, 2022, on Apple TV+. The 10-episode third season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through August 12, 2022.

In season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy Award nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners, and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television. The first two seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+.