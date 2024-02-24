Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: apple tv, david s goyer, foundation, isaac asimov

Foundation: David S. Goyer Done as Showrunner Over Budget: Report

David S. Goyer is stepping down as showrunner on Apple TV+'s Foundation, reportedly over issues regarding the show's budget.

Earlier this month, reports hit that Apple TV+, Showrunner & EP David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's massive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation was dealing with "issues with physical production" and budgeting that resulted in delaying resuming of filming in Prague & Poland – with the cast and crew reportedly told to head back home until the matters could be addressed. Close to two weeks later, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that production would resume on March 6th – with the budget reportedly "brought down" and Goyer staying on as executive producer & showrunner – but he would no longer be directing any further episodes during the third season. (with a search underway for directors for the remaining episodes). At the time, the news felt like there was another "shoe ready to drop" – and apparently, it dropped over the weekend.

Reports are that Goyer is stepping down as showrunner ahead of production but maintaining creative involvement in the series – with rumblings that the split was related to cuts in the show's budget. Executive producer Bill Bost – who helped develop the series – will be heading out to Prague to oversee the remainder of filming for the third season. Line producer Laurie Borg has also stepped down, with Doug Moreno taking his place.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

