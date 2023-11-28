Posted in: Fox, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: fox news, gavin newsom, opinion, ron desantis, Sean Hannity

FOX "News" Host Sean Hannity Just Said Something – We Agree With?!?

Gov. Gavin Newsom/Gov. Ron DeSantis debate moderator & FOX "News" talking head Sean Hannity actually said something we agree with...?!?

Isn't it amazing what a difference time can make? Just a few months ago, the thought of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom squaring off in a debate on FOX "News" – with Sean Hannity as the moderator – felt like it was going to a bottomless pit of content. The Republican frontrunner who was poised to take down ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination going up against the Democrat that a lot of conservatives believe personifies all of the worst traits of his party. But a lot has gone down since then – including DeSantis' polling numbers when it comes to him being the "heir apparent" to Trump. But the show must go on, with the spectacle set for Thursday, November 30th – an audience-free Red State vs. Blue State debate. In a recent interview with Variety, Hannity offered some of his "special wisdom" to shed some light on what viewers will be experiencing when they tune in.

"It's not going to be PBS. I don't want it to be PBS. PBS bores me," Hannity shared – surprising no one. But Hannity says he's not interested in a "food fight," either. "For me, I'm much more interested in 'Why do you believe that? Explain this to me. How do you not see this part of it? Trying to elicit answers, smart answers from people." Hannity went on to claim that the event isn't a "'gotcha' moment" against Newsom and that he will "only use mainstream media sources" for his questions. Of course, what FOX "News" considers "mainstream media" and what reality defines "mainstream media" are on two totally different planets – so that's not nearly as reassuring as Hannity wants it to be. But then a miracle happened! Hannity… he… he said something that we… actually agreed with?!? "I don't want to be a hall monitor. The less of me, probably, the better," Hannity said, explaining what he thinks he wants his role to be during the debate. Not only do I agree with him, but I think Hannity is thinking way too small. Because if less of him in the middle of the Newsom/DeSantis can make things better, just imagine how much society would benefit from there being less of him on our screens?

