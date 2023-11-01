Posted in: Movies, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: amptp, Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA, saturday night live, snl

Fran Drescher Thanks SNL for "Strike Supportive" SAG-AFTRA Sketch

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher thanked Saturday Night Live for the "strike supportive" SNL sketch from this past weekend.

If you had a chance to check out NBC's Saturday Night Live this past weekend, then you know that first-time host/stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze and SNL cast members Ego Nwodim & Sarah Sherman had some fun twisting the satirical knife on SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and the recent Halloween costume guidelines that the union posted heading into the holiday. Well, it turns out Drescher actually liked the sketch, taking to social media to thank SNL for its "Gr8 timing" and for being "strike supportive."

"Happy Halloween! Did you catch the President Drescher skit on SNL? Gr8 timing and strike supportive. Ty SNL 💋👍💪👏," read the caption on the post from Dresher's official Instagram account (which also included a look at the sketch):

SNL: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Fran Drescher & Halloween Guidelines

In the sketch, Bargatze and Nwodim portrayed a couple giving out candy on Halloween night – only to receive a visit from Sherman's Drescher, making sure everyone knew "how to do Halloween during a strike." That meant no costumes representing IPs from struck companies – because otherwise, "we would be promoting the companies we're striking against, which makes all of these children a bunch of adorable scabs" (Ryan Reynolds, take note). From there, Drescher offered some advice on other costume options – like "Harry Potter" (but as J.K. Rowling portrays him in her books), lesser-known characters from the Bible (ones that haven't made it to the big or small screens), turning Mario into every cartoon character on every pizza box, etc.

Nwodim's character told Sherman's Drescher, "That must be exhausting" after Drescher shared that the SAG-AFTRA strike has broken past the 100-day mark. "Hey, did you just call me exhausting? Well, a lot of people have," Sherman's Drescher responded defensively, very possibly a nod to the rollercoaster month that SAG-AFTRA has had (union members offering their own plans to end the strike, the pushback on the Halloween guidelines, etc.). But Sherman didn't forget who the biggest target was in all of this – using a perfect Halloween metaphor to explain what the deal is with AMPTP. "Negotiating with the studios is a lot like trick or treating. You know how you go to the biggest house on the block, and all the lights are off, and they're pretending they're not home? But you can see them through the window eating Kit Kat bars, dozens of Kit Kat bars, billions of Kit Kat bars, record numbers of Kit Kat bars? All actors are saying is, 'Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar,'" Sherman's Drescher shared.

