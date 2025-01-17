Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier

Frasier Canceled After 2 Seasons; CBS Studios Expected to Shop Series

Paramount+ has canceled Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier, with CBS Studios seeking a new home for the series.

There won't be a third season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier – at least not at Paramount+. The streamer is parting ways with the series, choosing not to renew the comedy for a third season (though the first two seasons are expected to remain on Paramount+). CBS Studios is looking to shop the series to a new home – possibly Prime Video or Hulu since both streaming services carry the original series. Along with Grammer, the series starred Jack Cutmore-Scott (Freddy Crane), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Alan Cornwall), Toks Olagundoye (Olivia Finch), Jess Salgueiro (Eve), and Anders Keith (David Crane).

The lineup for the second season included Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc. We also learned that Harriet Samson Harris will reprise her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role – with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joining her as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. In addition, it appears Frasier has a KACL reunion happening, with Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles.

Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

