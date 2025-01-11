Posted in: MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race S17: MTV, Paramount+ Need to Be On The Same Page

After 17 seasons, isn't there a way for RuPaul's Drag Race to air on MTV and stream live, or stream on Paramount+ the following day?

If you're a current RuPaul's Drag Race fan, you know that usually the currently airing season (be it on VH1, Logo, or MTV) is generally available somehow to watch online, either the next day on streamers like Paramount+ or via the channel's site itself. However, for season 17, MTV decided to mix it up in the worst way: you have to watch it via live TV, either on cable or get a cable streaming subscription.

It's not on Paramount+ this season (or on the MTV website, for that matter), which is annoying – you mean I have to subscribe to a live TV service on top of all my other streamers (including the one that literally owns and is home to all prior 16 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race), or search out some third-party option? The rumor is that the entire season will drop at once after it finishes airing, which is disappointing, to say the least. Hello, this is a competition show with a heavy emphasis on weekly community conversation and engagement, with the season finales basically serving as the "Drag Met Gala" (or "Drag Super Bowl," if sports metaphors are your thing).

Due to rights and airing issues, Drag Race (original flavor) has never aired the current season on the streaming service within the US, despite WOW Presents+ being home to all things RuPaul's Drag Race. I like all the international versions, don't get me wrong, but not being able to stream the version that's currently airing in the country you live in is frustrating (though I absolutely love watching Canada's Drag Race weekly).

MTV, this seems like a confusing way to treat the incredibly loyal, if not fervent, fan base you inherited for the Emmy-winning franchise. Nobody is really sure why things are happening this way. Speculation says it's because they want to push subscriptions to Viacom-owned live cable streamer Philo.

Hot take: since switching to MTV distribution for season 15 and on, the prize money has gone up, but the quality and availability have gone down. The franchise seems to lack the same charm as it did before and now it just feels like hard, shiny plastic. There's more money thrown around, sure, make your bag queens, but it's almost seemed to spoil some of the creativity that made the show extra special.

Nothing against the queens, but it seems like the show is now about "how much money can you throw at this?" instead of actually showing viewers challenges that show the queen's skills. Overall, it just feels like the current Drag Race empire has become all gimmicks and gloss and less about showcasing a range of drag talent, ingenuity, and stories.

RuPaul's Drag Race is not a beauty pageant, MTV, and it fosters such a sense of anticipation and community for fans and the LGBTQ+ community—by taking away wide access, it's taking a lot of that excitement and engagement away. It's annoying that fans outside the US have more opportunities to stay current on US television shows than those of us who live in the country.

