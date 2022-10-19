Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney

It was earlier this month that we learned Paramount+ had officially given a green light for Kelsey Grammer's return as Dr. Frasier Crane in a revival of the "Cheers" spinoff, Frasier. The actor has made it clear that the series is not a reboot, describing the main character as being in his "third or fourth act," one that finds him "in a new set of circumstances and a new city." Speaking with FOX "News" Digital, Grammer shared how the revival will address the passing of John Mahoney (Martin Crane), who passed away in 2018. "His loss is and was devastating and must be given the proper attention in honor of the extraordinary man he was and the contribution he made to the show and to the acting profession," explained. "We will most certainly be honoring him according to his merit. A man of merit he remains to this day." Grammer added, "John was a kind man, and the world cannot afford to lose a kind man at any time."

Set to both star in and executive produce, Grammer's psychiatrist-turned-radio-talk-show-host is expected to be living in a different city with a new ensemble cast (though original cast members are expected to make guest appearances, as was the case between Cheers and Frasier). The series is being developed by writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces), who will executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios will produce the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

During an appearance over the summer on the daytime talk show The Talk, Grammer revealed that "we're in the final script for the first episode" of the reboot/revival/sequel series (it still gets confusing sometimes). And the actor is liking what he was seeing up to that point, adding, "It looks pretty good. I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I'm happy." So when would filming begin? It could be as soon as this fall, but nothing's set in stone because Grammer has some other projects in play, also. "There's been some conversation about maybe October, maybe a little later. I don't know," he explained. "There are a couple of other things coming up. We've developed a couple of other projects that look like they're going to shoot first." Though a series order has been given, a timetable for filming & production is still unclear.