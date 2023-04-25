Frasier: Peri Gilpin Returning for Paramount+, Kelsey Grammer Series Peri Gilpin has been tapped to reprise her role as Roz Doyle as a guest star on Paramount+ & Kelsey Grammer's Frasier sequel series.

Paramount+ and series star & EP Kelsey Grammer's series return as Dr. Frasier Crane will see another familiar face returning to our screens. Earlier today, we learned that Peri Gilpin (Kevin Can F**k Himself) will reprise her role as Roz Doyle, Frasier's one-time radio show producer who was promoted to station manager at the end of the original series. No updated details on the character were released. The series represents the next chapter in Frasier's life – a chapter that will include new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill), with legendary director & television creator James Burrows (Cheers, Night Court) tapped to direct the first two episodes (with Episode 101: "Pilot: The Good Father" written by Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris). Joining Grammer & Gilpin are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), newcomer Anders Keith, and Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) – with Bebe Neuwirth (Julia, The Good Fight) returning to guest-star as Lilith Sternin-Crane.

Paramount+'s Frasier Revival: Who's Who?

Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds. Lyndhurst's Alan Cornwall is Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life.

Keith's David is Frasier's nephew, now an adult and an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier's nephew David has Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish. David's unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew's earnest enthusiasm. Salgueiro's Eve is Freddy's (Cutmore-Scott) roommate who is spontaneous, outgoing, and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile. Neuwirth's Lilith isn't the happiest of campers when it comes to having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back in his old stomping grounds of Boston, Mass. Reuniting at Freddy's birthday party, what results is a classic face-off between the two.