Frasier Season 1 E08 "The B Story" Clip: Freddy's a Six-Pack Scholar

In the following preview, Frasier learns that Freddy hasn't lost his intellectual touch - it just needs a little liquid courage to come out.

In this week's episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier, our main man looks to make his professorship a full-time deal. Meanwhile, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) tries helping David (Anders Keith) deal with getting a grade that isn't an A. In the following clip, the two storylines crossover in a very revealing way as Frasier learns Freddy hasn't lost his intellectual ways. He just needs a little liquid courage to let it come out…

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 8 "The B Story" Preview

Frasier (2023) Season 1 Episode 8 "The B Story": While Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) attempts to convince the university's provost to grant him full professor status, David (Anders Keith) faces a horrific, life-shattering crisis which will take all of Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) help to get him through: his first-ever B. Written by Miles Woods, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released, followed by a look back at the preview images:

In the following featurette, the cast takes us behind the scenes of the Paramount+ series as they discuss working with Grammer:

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by a previously released teaser that finds Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the new series (as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together):

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

