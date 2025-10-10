Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: friends

Friends: Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down Future Reboots, Remakes, Sequels

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) on why she doesn't see any scenario where Friends returns as a new series with the surviving cast.

Article Summary Jennifer Aniston rules out any Friends reboots, remakes, or sequels after Matthew Perry's passing.

Aniston says returning to Friends without Perry would feel "awkward".

The actress reflects on Perry's struggles and his legacy, emphasizing the show's positive impact.

Fans continue to find comfort in Friends episodes for mental health and for comfort nostalgia, Aniston noted.

While Friends vaulted Jennifer Aniston to superstardom and Rachel Green, a permanent fixture in pop culture history, the actress is happy to remain retired as the character. The Morning Show star spoke with the UK-based Harper's Bazaar about having no interest in revisiting the David Crane and Marta Kauffman-created series in any form, since 2021's Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max, which saw the six cast members return, in part due to Matthew Perry's tragic passing in 2023.

Friends Star Jennifer Aniston on Why She Has No Interest in Doing Any Revival, Remake, or Sequel

Aniston shares sentiments that other cast members from other shows, like Everybody Loves Raymond and The King of Queens, have about why she has no desire to revisit Friends in the form of a remake or sequel, because it would be too awkward without any cast member who has passed. With the Ray Romano-starred series, there is the absence of the late Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, and Sawyer Sullivan. With the Kevin James-starred spinoff, it's the absence of the late Jerry Stiller. With Friends, it's the passing of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing.

While speaking about Perry, "It's heartbreaking that he had so many demons," Aniston said quietly. "But boy, for someone who had that much inner turmoil, he sure got to laugh a lot, and that was everything to him." She adds watching the series will help honor his memory, "People will say that they go back and watch episodes to help their mental health – that if they're stressed about the news or the world, they'll just sit down and watch a Friends episode. And that's the ultimate compliment." Following Friends' original 10-season run about six friends who share New York City apartments, Matt LeBlanc, who played womanizer and struggling actor Joey Tribbiani, was the only cast member who got a spinoff series from Shana Goldberg-Meehan and Scott Silveri, aptly titled Joey, which lasted two seasons from 2004-2006. For more on Aniston's career, you can check out the entire interview.

