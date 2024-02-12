Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End E22 "Future Enemies": Enjoying The Now

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, S01E22 "Future Enemies" had a slice-of-life vibe mixed with some calm-before-the-storm concerns.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, S01E22 "Future Enemies," had a very slice-of-life vibe mixed with some calm-before-the-storm sprinkled along throughout. I always enjoy the "feels" this anime gives me; it makes me smile and gives me an odd sense of comfort, like a warm hug. I also like that we get to see more of the other contestants as they all wait to be called for the next task. Except for how sus Übel and Richter feel at times, even Land at moments, the rest seem to be very normal and without a thirst for blood outside of the certification tasks. Somehow while I love action, if well done, I am a big fan of episodes where we see our characters be themselves and chill around-slash-socialize in between quests.

Anyway, on Frieren's end, we have a very cranky Fern who is mad at Stark, so they go out for dinner to a restaurant Frieren remembers fondly from the past as she had gone with Himmel and the party of heroes. They make sure to treat Fern to snacks and sweets to get her in a better mood. It seems to work even if Fern is torn about spending so much without it being her birthday. I kinda hate that Fern is so cranky and so bad at wording her feels, but it is probably because of how much I can relate. Granted, it must have been hard growing up with someone so disconnected from humanity.

We see another snippet into the past where Himmel asked the cook to preserve the taste so Frieren could have a place to go to for a meal she enjoyed so much. Turns out the promise was not fully kept, but Frieren notes it tastes so much better. In the restaurant, we see all of our main players gathered around, enjoying their night. Outside, before dinner, we do see Übel and Land, who get into a back and forth, and Übel restrains him by using the same power Wirbel had shown during the first task. Turns out she steals people's spells by getting to know them more. She threatens Land, who then, in turn, convinces her it is for nothing. I am curious if Übel is another Aura waiting to happen, considering her disregard for others' lives.

The next day it is Fern's turn to be mad at Frieren now for forgetting to wake up early to grab sacks. See what I say? Cranky Fern once again. Once again, snack treats to cool her down. They come across Lawine and Kanne at the bakery and enjoy a few moments together before heading to the inn. However, along the way, Wirbel interrupts and recruits Stark as a help to destroy a monster nearby and Fern lets him take Stark by noting he had no ill intention toward them. It was nice to see Frieren and Fern relax and enjoy Lawine and Kanne's company back at the inn. However, there is where they receive the news: the call for the next task being proctored by Sense, who apparently has proctored four times, and no one has ever passed. We see Sense speaking with another proctor and mentioning she is a pacifist… is that so?

I love this vibe of things about to turn and possible action to come with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. I am very much curious to see who will be the ones passing, if so at all. I am most intrigued about what will be the next test and I wonder if Frieren will get to pass and meet with Serie once again before heading to her destination north. This anime has been one of my favorites as of late with how beautiful and well-written it is. It always finds a way of surprising me and keeping me interested.

