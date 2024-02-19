Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E23 Review: Conquering the Labyrinth

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Conquering the Labyrinth," was yet another fantastic adventure to highlight the beginning of task number 2 of the First-Class Mage certification. We have been made aware already that Sense is a pacifist, yet we have also been made clear that no one has passed her tests. Fair enough, the test seems as harmless as you could imagine, yet there is a general foreboding vibe to it, too, so there must definitely be a catch about this.

The 18 remaining applicants for First-Class Mage certification are greeted by Sense and congratulated. Sense then explains what the next task consists of the examiners are to raid the Ruins of the King's Tomb dungeon, and the goal is to reach the bottom. Anyone who makes it to the bottom of the dungeon passes the test and gives away bottles to each contestant to shatter if they find themselves in danger— this will summon a Golem that will save and help the participant escape, also guaranteeing an instant loss. There must be something in that dungeon to need that much protection, and so we see as the contestants go.

Before parting ways, Denken brings up the importance of working together in order to pass this task. However, most choose to continue ahead by themselves, remaining distrustful of others. I have a feeling Denken was actually right about this one, and we might see why soon. Most parties continue on and move forward. Realizing all chance to work as a team has dissipated, Frieren urges Fern to go ahead with just the two of them and Sense goes along with them. Turns out Frieren is actually good with Dungeons, thanks to Himmel. We are gifted with another memory of their past, and it just makes me feel as if Frieren is retracing the steps she took with Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen, as if to make sure the memories do not disappear with their passing.

Anyway, along they go with Frieren guiding them properly in spite of continuously getting fooled by treasure chest mimics. When will Frieren learn, right? I think that since she knows Fern is around there is always someone there to help her. As she is Frieren is fawning over magical junk treasure, Fern and Sense speak. Sense confesses it is Fern who makes her curious as there is no one bit of ambition or determination that she can sense from Fern. Fern talks about her past, and somehow it is very much like Frieren's, excelling at magic to repay their savior. However, the one thing that Fern says brings her happiness is seeing Frieren smile. I wonder if she feels about Frieren the way Frieren feels about Himmel, and it is the one constant pushing her to continue and be.

As Denken and his team move along, we see the darkness of the dungeon. He was able to save someone from becoming a splatter imprint. The group then encounters gargoyles that put up one hell of a battle, and one of the contestants has to smash her bottle and be saved by a Golem to avoid getting squished by a spiky wall. They have already lost several members. Denken and Wirbel's teams then encounter replicas of themselves that perfectly copy their magic and techniques, putting up quite a fight. That said, after defeating a replica of Laufen, Denken encounters an even scarier replica: Frieren herself. I wonder if the replicas are like the person themselves and able to reason with, or just brutal fighting. I am scared for them – and Denken makes it clear she is one hell of an enemy to fight.

This was a very enjoyable episode, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has definitely been one of my favorite anime within the last few years. The anime is able to pull of fantasy, action, and horrifying without missing a beat and carrying slice-of-life vibes throughout. It is a fantastic anime that excels beyond just art: it is wonderfully written in regards to story, character development, and dialogue. I am curious to see who makes it to the next round and, ultimately, is awarded the First-Class certification.

