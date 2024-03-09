Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Review

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E25 "A Fatal Vulnerability" Review

Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E25: "A Fatal Vulnerability" was a fun episode with a beautiful battle & meaningful flashbacks.

Article Summary Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E25: "A Fatal Vulnerability" delivers an animated battle paired with deep insights.

A pivotal strategy forms against Frieren's replica with the involvement of some supporting characters.

Flashbacks reveal Serie's past and thoughts on the future of humans and magic.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, heightening anticipation for the series' next chapter.

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "A Fatal Vulnerability," is a fun episode with a beautiful battle and meaningful flashbacks. Another episode of Frieren joins the list of 25 stellar episodes so far. Even in the midst of urgency, the show does not fail to keep its vibe intact. Probably in other circumstances, the build-up would have made anxiety spike up, but Frieren always feels so chill, like a slice-of-life.

I know I say that a lot, but the truth is, this anime inspires such a sense of comfort when it plays, even during scenes of high tension. It is a wonderfully animated show and so beautifully written without falling into usual cliches. This episode picks up where we last left off: most of the teams have converged outside, trying to devise a strategy to get rid of Frieren's replica. The parties have already decided on brute force, and thankfully Dünste arrives in time to provide new information: the replicas do not have a mind they can control. Lawine and Kanne arrive after with information on the monster itself. Thankfully Lawine's brother had been in the castle before, and now we know all replicas are moving to also meet them at the entrance they are at.

Even after taking different entries, Denken was right: everyone needed to work together to get through this task, and so far, they have failed and are being given a chance to fight together. It had already been decided that Fern would take over Frieren in battle. Fern reveals Frieren's vulnerable spot: she cannot detect others' mana when casting a spell, which apparently tends to be a beginner's mistake, but Denken also notes it is not something you would take advantage of if you are a proper mage. However, only two are heading into battle: Frieren and Fern, to minimize the damages.

I have to say that I loved the way flashbacks were used in this episode. I thought Serie was going to be a total douche; however, it turns out Serie is, in a way, making Flamme's last wish come true: teaching humans magic. I like that we get to meet Serie a bit in this flashback and see that, in her way, she loved Flamme and remembers her as a little kid while explaining to Frieren why humans are in such a hurry to live: they are so close to death from the moment they come to life. Serie also notes that as they learn magic, it will slowly become the era of humans as they become stronger than Frieren or herself. It was nice to finally see another side of Serie and I wonder if there will be a point where she meets Frieren again.

Also, the battle of Frieren versus Replica Frieren was so beautiful to watch. I almost wish it would have lasted longer… yes, I actually do wish it would have lasted longer. Frieren is clearly an even match for herself as she tries to create an opening for Fern. Fern definitely takes that opening and hits the replica directly… and that was it? Yes, that was it… I still have not gotten over that they left us with this cliffhanger and now I need to read the manga in one day because I need to know what happens now. Did Fern really hit Frieren? Did anyone interject? Will they get to the Spiegel? Ah, I swear, this episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End went by in a blink, and I cannot wait to know what will happen now.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Episode 25 "A Fatal Vulnerability" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "A Fatal Vulnerability," is a fun episode with a beautiful battle and meaningful flashbacks. Another episode of Frieren joins the list of 25 stellar episodes so far. Even in the midst of urgency, the show does not fail to keep its vibe intact. Probably in other circumstances, the build-up would have made anxiety spike up, but Frieren always feels so chill, like a slice-of-life.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!