Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 E19 "Well-Laid Plans": Review

Things pick up in some very interesting ways in the latest episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E19: "Well-Laid Plans."

Things start picking up in the latest episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Well-Laid Plans," and the First-Class mage exam just became ten times more dangerous. The First-Class mage exam part one continues, and the stakes rise as two teams have now captured a Stille. However, while we might think it might be a reason to celebrate, it is also a reason to hide and lie low since a big target now follows those who have caught the bird.

The episode takes off where the last episode left off, pretty much. Fern and her team, Übel, and Land, get lucky and catch a Stille—however, in doing so, they have also painted a huge target on their back. As Übel and Land tell Fern: now that they have the bird, all other groups will try to steal theirs, so the time for fighting has possibly arrived. It does not take long since they are ambushed by another team pretty quickly as they try to make their way to the lake. Taught by the best, Fern holds her own pretty well though I wonder if she is too pure for these people. that said, she also gets called out for using very simple magic, though that "simple" same magic, as they call it, is still pulling all the stops. I have a feeling Fern will turn out to be more powerful than we all expect.

On her end, Frieren comes up with a plan to catch a Stille along with Lawine and Kanne. Lawine freezes the big lake while Kanne infuses bits of manna into most bodies of water in the enclosure. Since the Stille are so sensitive to mana that they will flee before getting close to it, so they are herding the birds to the only body of water Kanne has not tampered with. Frieren shocks them all by suppressing her mana to a point it cannot be sensed by those around and it is decided she will wait for the bird. The mission is successful. However, this also means the group that has been waiting for Frieren's next move is able to pinpoint the source of magic and immediately confronts them.

This anime has been such a peaceful experience so far I did not imagine there could be such a change of pace from the slice-of-life vibe it always gives. That said, this episode nearly had me anxious. I cannot wait to see who makes it to the next step of the First-Class mage exam. There is no way these kids can hold a candle to Frieren's power. That said, I love how the cast has been extended for a bit, and I look forward to getting to know more of these characters. Also, I kept thinking of Frieren and why she was so put off by Lawine, and I was reminded of why Frieren stated she did not like Sein in the first place – she has an aversion to those who are like her, and even if not sweet, she is still pushing Kanne the way Frieren pushes Fern. I am so excited about this exam part and getting to see who ends up qualifying.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Episode 19 "Well-Laid Plans" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10 Things start picking up in the latest episode of Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "Well-Laid Plans," and the First-Class mage exam just became ten times more dangerous. The First-Class mage exam part one continues, and the stakes rise as two teams have now captured a Stille. However, while we might think it might be a reason to celebrate, it is also a reason to hide and lie low since a big target now follows those who have caught the bird.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!