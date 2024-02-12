Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Ep. 21 The Joy of Finding Magic

In Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E21: "The World of Magic," the story continues to deepen as the action takes over.

In the latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "The World of Magic," the story deepens, and the action takes over. We get to meet an old acquaintance of Frieren. Things take a turn and then another turn, leaving us with the teams that will make it to the next step of the First-Class mage certification exam. Once again, this show manages to keep such a slice-of-life vibe while still giving us action, magic, and layered characters as well as storytelling.

So last episode, Richter revealed the perks associated with winning the certification, adding that Serie, the leader of the Continental Mages Association, will grant the winner any spell of their choosing. This time though, we find out that not only did Frieren know Serie, but Serie was Flamme's master. Say what? Insert some record-scratching noises because we know things are about to get good now. Anyway, Flamme seems to be like those Boomers who cannot take someone thinking differently than they do and not having a mind just for ambition but also for the joys of life. Frieren turns Serie down when offered any spell she wants as a present since she finds more joy in searching for them. Serie criticizes Frieren, but Flamme promises Frieren will be the one to defeat the Demon King and bring an era of peace which Serie cannot seem even to imagine since it might bring change to what she is used to. Cue for some pearl clutching.

Back in the present, Frieren takes up Denken's challenge as Richter separates the groups and takes over Lawine and Kanne. While Denken is pretty sus and thinks he has it in him to take on Frieren, he still seems to know the real magic behind magic, the joy of finding it. Frieren seems pleased with hearing this, and the battle does not take that long either. Frieren is able to put on a great battle and stop all his attempts at attacks quickly finishing him with a blast. She also managed to trick Laufen into saving Denken and get the Stille back. We find out Denken actually wants to go back home to the North, but as we know, First Class mages are needed in order to be approved for travel.

On their end, Lawine and Kanne are losing even after giving their best. Which Frieren notes is pretty sad, considering it is raining outside the testing area and Kanne is unable to get the chance she deserves. With this, Frieren adds she has finished analyzing the barrier and manages to give Kanne a chance at not getting killed by Richter. This also seems to surprise the judges as they were pretty sure no one could do any damage, and far away, we see Serie feel Frieren's presence. Of course, Kanne and Lawine get to throw Richter all his words back and decimate him.

It was a very fun episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and once again, I really enjoyed the way the story was told and how all the threads kept coming together with each other later. As always, I am a huge fan of the art and the character development, even when it comes to the antagonists. We see the teams that are making it to the next round start coming together toward the end. Denken and his team managed to get a Stille as well. On his end, Stark seems to have been enjoying some peace away from cranky Fern. I cannot wait to see the next stage of the certification exam.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 Episode 21 "The World of Magic" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 In the latest episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, "The World of Magic," the story deepens, and the action takes over. We get to meet an old acquaintance of Frieren. Things take a turn and then another turn, leaving us with the teams that will make it to the next step of the First-Class mage certification exam. Once again, this show manages to keep such a slice-of-life vibe while still giving us action, magic, and layered characters as well as storytelling.

