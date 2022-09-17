From SpongeBob to GOT: Think You Know What The World's Watching?

Every day, I check out social media to see what folks have to say about television. Which is a nice way of me saying that I wade through tons of people more than happy to tell you why a show sucks, how it's always sucked, and how there's absolutely no sane reason why it should still be on the air. Or others will feel it's their duty to "educate" you on why your favorite show shouldn't be your favorite show, and why you should be ashamed for ever liking it in the first place. Add to that mix the '"old-timers" who like to throw out when exactly the show they used to love began to suck & now they hate it… and you should hate it, too. So, we're bringing a lot of sunshine into this daily doom-n-gloom with a look at what the world is actually watching. And thanks to the fine folks at Parrot Analytics, who pour through this stuff every day (check out how they do what they do here), we have a snapshot of what's been hitting screens around the world in the past 24 hours. And that ranges from Games of Thrones, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Big Bang Theory to Jujutsu Kaisen, WWE Raw, and The Crown (and a whole range of shows in-between), so here's a look at the Top 25 as this is being written:

1 – Game Of Thrones & 2 – House Of The Dragon: A friendly reminder that just because folks say they're going to stop watching something because they hated the finale doesn't mean they're actually telling the truth for the long haul.

3 – Stranger Things

4 – Better Call Saul

5 – Rick And Morty

6 – One Piece

7 – Breaking Bad

8 – Cobra Kai: Remember back during its YouTube Originals days when it was in danger of getting lost in the mix? Wow…

9 – She-Hulk: Attorney At Law: [Sarcasm] Wow. Look. Apparently, Megan Thee Stallion & twerking didn't kill the series…

10 – The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

11 – Attack On Titan

12 – The Walking Dead: F**k you, haters. The series hasn't had a new ep on in months, and it's still in the Top 20. Remind people of that the next time they say they can't understand why the show has so many spinoffs coming up.

13 – The Boys

14 – The Crown

15 – Peaky Blinders

16 – Ted Lasso

17 – Moon Knight: Now, this was a pleasant surprise; the series shows some serious global reach.

18 – The Big Bang Theory: For a show that lasted as long as it did, I'm still confused about why there's so much venom spewed at it on a regular basis.

19 – Westworld

20 – The Mandalorian

21 – SpongeBob SquarePants: I bigger powerhouse for Paramount+ than people realize, and another example of the global impact that kids' shows are having (just look at Peppa Pig).

22 – WWE Monday Night Raw: Still one area that AEW hasn't been able to crack yet.

23 – The Witcher

24 – Jujutsu Kaisen: And just wait until the second season hits…

25 – The Handmaid's Tale