Full Gear: Sting and Darby Allin Triumph Over Jarrett and Lethal

Sting and Darby Allin defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Full Gear as old-school TNA lives on between the ropes of AEW. The match was a wild brawl that happened all over the arena and gave fans a fun break during a consequential PPV. The Chadster was absolutely livid with how unfair it is that guys like Sting and Jeff Jarrett have kept their careers alive long enough to compete against WWE across multiple decades and three different companies.

Welcome to The Chadster's live coverage of AEW Full Gear. As the only unbiased journalist in all of pro wrestling, The Chadster is here to give you his honest, objective opinion on tonight's PPV. And The Chadster's opinion is that it stinks! Tony Khan is booking this show for the sole purpose of RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and The Chadster doesn't think that's fair at all!

AEW Full Gear Results: Darby Allin and Sting vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Before the match, Chris Jericho was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. Jericho said he's not mad at Sammy Guevara for trying to beat him earlier. Orange Cassidy challenged Jericho to a match on behalf of Tomohiro Ishii for the ROH Championship. Then he challenged Jake Hager to a match for his own All-Atlantic title. Both will happen on Dynamite.

Jarrett and Lethal had the advantage of Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt at ringside, Darby Allin and Sting evened the odds with Sting's supernatural powers and Darby Allin's disregard for his own safety. The fight spilled out into the arena and featured dives off ladders, dives off balconies. It was complete chaos, and didn't belong anywhere near a wrestling show, which should always be safe and organized at all times.

Some of Sting's powers must have rubbed off on Darby Allin because he no-sold a guitar shot from Jarrett. Sting and Allin then hit a combo Scorpion Death Drop and Coffin drop on Satnam Singh, and then Lethal to win the match.

It continues to amaze The Chadster that Sting continues to wrestle at this level at his age. Personally, The Chadster gives all the credit to Seth Rollins. Rollins powerbombing Sting's neck on that turnbuckle must have added a decade to Sting's career. Seth Rollins is a wrestling genius and Sting owes him everything, so really, if you enjoyed this match, it's WWE who should get the credit.

Watch highlights from the match below.

Coverage of AEW Full Gear is being brought to you today by The Chadster, against The Chadster's wishes. The Chadster would love nothing more than to enjoy his Saturday in peace without Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster bleeding into every aspect of The Chadster's life, but unfortunately, The Chadster's bosses at Bleeding Cool are apparently on Tony Khan's payroll because they're forcing The Chadster to cover the PPV.

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

For more live coverage of AEW Full Gear, and information on how to watch, head to this hub page, though The Chadster wishes you would do literally anything else.