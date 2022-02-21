Futurama & Community Stars Unite & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 Feb 22

It's crazy I'm thinking/Just as long as you're around/And here, I'll be dancing on the ground/Am I right side up or upside down?/To each other we'll be facing my love, my love/We'll beat back the pain we've found/You know/I mean to tell you all the things I've been thinking/Deep inside, my friend/Each moment the more I love you… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Dave Matthews Band for "Crush" (check out the video here), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Community star Yvette Nicole Brown supporting Futurama star John DiMaggio in his negotiations to return for Hulu's Futurama revival, new Superman & Lois portrait images & episode overview from The CW, AMC's The Walking Dead returns… and it joins Killing Eve and Better Call Saul with having serious series finale concerns, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery keeps boldly going, HBO Max's Peacemaker brings peace & love, Patton Oswalt's Cobra Kai love earns some attention, and ABC's The Rookie previews what's to come, and more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we've got AMC's The Walking Dead and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, February 21, 2022:

Peacemaker: John Cena Congratulates Gunn & Holland on Their Engagement

What We Do in the Shadows: Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby on Guest-Starring

The Rookie Season 4 E14 Preview: Skip Tracer Randy Is On The Case

Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio

Pam & Tommy Subject of TNT Docuseries Rich & Shameless Premiere Ep

Walking Dead, Killing Eve & Better Call Saul Fans Have Finale Problems

Peacemaker: James Gunn Brings Some Peace to Marvel & DC Universes

Superman & Lois S02E06 & S02E07 Overviews, Character Posters Released

Cobra Kai: Zabka, Griffith Appreciate Patton Oswalt's Season 4 Support

Pokémon Indigo League: 10 Episodes Worth Catching – Britt's TV Corner

Westworld, 1883, TWD, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Feb 22

Here's a look at our run of reviews/recaps for this go-around, including AMC's The Walking Dead and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery:

The Walking Dead S11E09 Review: One Chapter Ends As Another Begins

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 9 Review: A Goal Line Stand

