Westworld, 1883, TWD, Peacemaker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Feb 22

I got a little bit of reason/For everything I've done/I might just serenade the moonlight/And I get so lonely in this crowd/I want to scream but make no sound/And yeah I'm lost but maybe I'll be fine/Cause when I'm in over my head/I hear the words you said/That someone out there's/Listening to the same song/Feeling the same way that I do/Make me a believer pick up the receiver/And tell me you feel just like I do… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "I Do" (check out the video here), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys updating Westworld, True Detective, True Blood & more; Stephen Amell smacks down John Cena's "Green Arrow" diss, AMC's The Walking Dead offers an S11E10 preview with Connie asking some Commonwealth questions, HBO Max's Peacemaker having Rick and Morty and Batman and Cyborg issues, some thoughts on Amazon's Fallout series, STARZ offering a look inside Shining Vale, Paramount+'s 1883 previewing a deadly misunderstanding, Vincent D'Onofrio interested in a Law & Order: Criminal Intent return, and more. And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, we've got HBO Max's Peacemaker, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, FOX's WWE SmackDown, and Peacock's WWE Elimination Chamber.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, February 20, 2022:

The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie Questions The Commonwealth

Stephen Amell Checks John Cena Over Peacemaker's Green Arrow Diss

Law & Order: Vincent D'Onofrio Still Has Some "Criminal Intent" In Him

Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates

Peacemaker: [SPOILER] & [SPOILER] Filmed But Then Cut From Finale?

Jay White Wins 1st AEW Match on Rampage; Revolution Card Shapes Up

Did The Miz Just Tease Cody Rhodes Joining WWE as His Tag Partner?

1883 S01E09 Preview: Misunderstandings Lead to Serious Consequences

James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty

Fallout: Our Hopes, Concerns & Questions for Amazon's Upcoming Adapt

What Is Shining Vale? STARZ Series Cast Offers Viewers Answers

Smallville/Ritchson, Fallout, SPN & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 02/19/22

Here's a look at our run of reviews/recaps for this go-around, including HBO Max's Peacemaker, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, FOX's WWE SmackDown, and Peacock's WWE Elimination Chamber:

Peacemaker Makes Peace with His Demons: Our Season 1 Finale Review

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 7: Bananas Republic

SmackDown Recap 2/18: We Have A New Intercontinental Champion

WWE Elimination Chamber Recap: Title Vs Title At WrestleMania?

