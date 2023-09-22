Posted in: Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: futurama, hulu, preview, season 11, trailer

Futurama Season 11 Ep. 10 Preview: The Crew Questions What's Real

Here are two sneak previews for Hulu and Matt Groening & David X. Cohen's Futurama Season 11 Episode 10: "All the Way Down."

There's nothing like a pair of previews for Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama to help remind you that it's Friday. For this go-around, we have a look at Monday's Cohen-penned S11E10 "All the Way Down" – and we're assuming that means all the way down the rabbit hole. Because in their next outing, the crew seeks an answer to a fundamental question. Is the universe real? In the first preview clip, Leela (Katey Sagal) is looking for a little privacy for Simulated Fry & Simulated Leela as they explore what Space Italy has to offer. Following that, Bender (John DiMaggio) learns a life-altering truth – he's an artificial intelligence. And let's just say that it does not go well…

Futurama Season 11 Episode 10: "All the Way Down" Preview

Futurama Season 11 Episode 10: "All the Way Down": The crew investigates whether the universe is a simulation. Written by David X. Cohen, here's a look at the two newest previews for the next episode – followed by a look back at what we previously learned about the season:

Hulu's Futurama Season 11: Trailer, Overview & More!

With John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman having officially returned for the first of 20 new episodes on July 24th (with episodes having dropped weekly after that), here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Hulu's Futurama:

After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama is executive produced by Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!