Futurama Season 12 Sneak Preview: Their Target? Bender's NFTs (VIDEO)

Returning to Hulu on July 29th, check out a new sneak preview that was released for Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama Season 12.

With only days to go until Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama returns to Hulu screens for its 12th season, there's the not-so-small matter of this weekend being San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024), with Hulu's "Animayhem" set to make its presence known over the course of the four days of the pop culture extravaganza. With that in mind, today seems as good of a day as any for a fresh look at the John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, and David Herman-starring animated series. In the clip below, Fry, Leela, The Professor, and Zoidberg stage an elaborate museum break-in. Their target? Bender's NFT…

Here's a look back at the newest preview that was released earlier today, along with the previously released look at Season 12 from June – followed by the official overview for the upcoming season (with Hulu's Futurama set to return on July 29th):

On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance.

Created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, Hulu's Futurama follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe. Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katzserve as executive producers.

