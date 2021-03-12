G4 B4G4: Vaping Spider-Man, Teabagging Ban, Apple iOS, Zombies & More

Another week brings another round of fine, quality G4 relaunch series B4G4 programming, with new content for your eyeballs and earholes to enjoy as the calendar inches closer to G4's Summer 2021 return. Kicking things off, we have the interim "big cheese" offering his wish list of things he would do if he was the controlling hand in the MCU. And that's just the start, with The BLEEP Esports Show, Attack of the Show!, and X-Play all checking in to help us end our weeks on a strong (and slightly twisted) note- here's what's on the menu this week:

As we mentioned before, Jerry_XL shows us why we're glad the MCU doesn't exist- for their sake:

Over on The BLEEP Esports Show, Ovilee and Frosk recap the first COD major of the season, EU Valorant banning all teabagging, Burger King's social media interns not giving a ****, and more- this week, joined by a slightly nervous Goldenboy:

Next up, we have Attack of the Show! and tech god Da-T3K-G0D (best friends with and oddly similarly-looking to Kevin Pereira) breaks down how Apple iOS 14.5 could be your next enjoyable step towards Skynet becoming self-aware:

Finally, X-Play finds Adam Sessler and Gina Darling taking on waves of walkers in COD Black Ops Cold War's new "Outbreak" mode- but there's a "protector/dead weight catch" to the challenge. And just when things look safe? The roles are reversed:

As we mentioned earlier, Summer 2021 is going to be a big one for G4… but it's a long road between now and then so what are viewers supposed to do? How about helping them with the relaunch? Because before G4 becomes G4, viewers can be a part of B4G4. In fact, just by reading this and watching the video above? You'll be in B4G4 before you know about B4G4. Here, watch this while we stop our eyes from bleeding:

Yup, you read that right. B4G4 is a weekly content series that will air on G4's YouTube and Twitch channels leading up to the official launch date. Fans can offer their thoughts on the content via G4's Reddit community, allowing them to have a direct say in the formation of the new network. Viewers can expect a wide variety of content, including original sketch comedy, game reviews, talent collaborations, music parodies, a G4 take on esports, and more. G4's #G4NeedsTalent campaign is scouting new talent for the relaunch, giving those in consideration opportunities to both host on-air as well produce off-air and be a part of a writing team.